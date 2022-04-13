GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $46.85, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 11.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.63%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GlaxoSmithKline as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.93 billion, up 16.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $48.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.5% and +3.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GlaxoSmithKline. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. GlaxoSmithKline is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GlaxoSmithKline is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.84, which means GlaxoSmithKline is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that GSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSK in the coming trading sessions

