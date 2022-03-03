GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) closed the most recent trading day at $41.45, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 8.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

GlaxoSmithKline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 9.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.28 billion, up 20.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $49.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.5% and +4.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GlaxoSmithKline should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.16% lower. GlaxoSmithKline is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.49, so we one might conclude that GlaxoSmithKline is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GSK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

