Glaxosmithkline (GLAXF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.12, changing hands as high as $21.26 per share. Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLAXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLAXF's low point in its 52 week range is $14.96 per share, with $24.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.26.

