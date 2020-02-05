GlaxoSmithKline FY19 Profit Rises; Turnover Up 8% At CER - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L, GSK) reported that its fiscal 2019 profit to shareholders increased to 4.64 billion pounds from 3.62 billion pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 92.6 pence, compared to 72.9 pence. Total operating profit was 6.96 billion pounds compared to 5.48 billion pounds. Fiscal year adjusted operating profit was 8.97 billion pounds, up 3% AER, but flat at CER. Adjusted EPS was 123.9 pence compared to 119.4 pence, up 4% AER, 1% CER.

Fiscal year Group turnover increased 10% AER, 8% CER to 33.75 billion pounds, with growth delivered by Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals flat at CER. Pro-forma turnover growth for the Group was 4% CER. Pharmaceuticals turnover was 17.55 billion pounds, up 2% AER, but flat at CER.

For 2020, GlaxoSmithKline projects adjusted EPS to decline in the range of 1% to 4% at CER.

The Board has declared a fourth interim dividend for 2019 of 23 pence per share. The Board intends to maintain the dividend for 2020 at the current level of 80 pence per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.