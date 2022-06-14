Glaxosmithkline Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GLAXF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.95, changing hands as low as $20.51 per share. Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLAXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLAXF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.18 per share, with $23.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.51.

