Markets
GSK

GlaxoSmithKline Announces Changes In Reporting Of Respiratory And HIV Categories - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) announced Tuesday that the reporting of Relvar/Breo Ellipta along with the smaller Incruse Ellipta and Arnuity Ellipta product sales will be reported under the "Established Respiratory" section of its "Established Pharmaceuticals" category.

Product sales of Trelegy Ellipta, Nucala and Anoro Ellipta will continue to be reported within the "Respiratory" category.

In addition, the reporting of sales of Epzicom/Kivexa and Selzentry will going forward be incorporated into the "Other HIV" line within the "HIV category".

These changes will be effective from the first quarter of 2021 and will reflect the different stages of the product life-cycle of certain respiratory products to ensure consistency of reporting for the sales of products with similar levels of strategic focus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular