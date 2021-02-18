Glaxo (GSK)/Vir Biotech to Develop Antibodies for Influenza

GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK and its partner Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR announced that they have signed a binding agreement to expand their existing collaboration to advance new therapies for influenza and other respiratory viruses.

We note that Glaxo/Vir Biotech are already developing two monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidates - VIR-7832 and VIR-7831, as a potential treatment of COVID-19 under their existing coronavirus collaboration agreement.

With the expanded collaboration, the companies are looking to develop VIR-2482, an intramuscularly administered investigational mAb for treating influenza A. The companies will also develop next-generation antibodies for the prevention/treatment of influenza over a research period of three years.

Per the latest agreement,Glaxo will make an upfront payment of $225 million along with an equity investment worth $120 million in Vir Biotech. Also, Glaxo will have an exclusive option to co-develop VIR-2482 after Vir Biotech completes and reports phase II study outcomes. A phase I study on VIR-2482 has already been completed. If Glaxo exercises its option it will have to have to pay $300 million option fee to Vir Biotech. VirBiotech is also eligible to receive up to $200 million from Glaxo upon successful delivery of pre-defined regulatory milestones.

Both companies will share the development costs and profits related to the expanded agreement.

Shares of Glaxo have declined 2.4% so far this year against the industry’s increase of 1.1%.



Per the press release, Glaxo/Vir Biotech will expand their current functional genomics collaboration, which will now include other respiratory viruses along with potential pan-coronavirus therapies. Secondly, the companies will come together to develop up to three neutralizing mAbs which will be recognized using Vir Biotech's antibody technology platform, targeting non-influenza pathogens over a research period of three years.

Glaxo also has an agreement with Sanofi SNY to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The companies are developing their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently being evaluated in a phase I/II study.

Zacks Rank & Key Pick

Glaxo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A better-ranked stock in the large-cap pharma sector is Johnson & Johnson JNJ, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Johnson & Johnson’s earnings estimates have been revised 6.6% and 4.8% upward for 2021 and 2022, respectively, over the past 60 days. The stock has gained 5.2% year to date.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Get Free Report



Sanofi (SNY): Free Stock Analysis Report



GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.