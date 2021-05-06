GLAXF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.58, changing hands as low as $18.38 per share. Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLAXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLAXF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.53 per share, with $21.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.58.

