GLAXF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.68, changing hands as high as $17.96 per share. Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLAXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLAXF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.24 per share, with $19.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.