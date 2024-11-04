Glaukos Reports Record Sales Despite Net Loss

Glaukos ( (GKOS) ) has issued an update.

Glaukos Corporation reported a successful third quarter for 2024, with record net sales of $96.7 million, marking a 24% increase from the previous year. The company’s glaucoma segment saw a 30% rise in sales, contributing to the strong financial performance. Despite a net loss of $21.4 million, Glaukos raised its 2024 net sales guidance, reflecting its confidence in ongoing strategic plans and the advancement of its innovative therapies for eye diseases.

