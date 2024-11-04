News & Insights

Stocks

Glaukos Reports Record Sales Despite Net Loss

November 04, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Glaukos ( (GKOS) ) has issued an update.

Glaukos Corporation reported a successful third quarter for 2024, with record net sales of $96.7 million, marking a 24% increase from the previous year. The company’s glaucoma segment saw a 30% rise in sales, contributing to the strong financial performance. Despite a net loss of $21.4 million, Glaukos raised its 2024 net sales guidance, reflecting its confidence in ongoing strategic plans and the advancement of its innovative therapies for eye diseases.

See more insights into GKOS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GKOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.