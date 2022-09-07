Glaukos Reports Positive Topline Outcomes For Both Phase 3 Pivotal Trials Of IDose TR

(RTTNews) - Ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company Glaukos Corp. (GKOS), on Wednesday, announced positive topline data for both Phase 3 pivotal trials of iDose TR that achieved its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoints through 3 months in both Phase 3 trials and "demonstrated excellent tolerability and a favorable safety profile through 12 months."

Thomas Burns, Glaukos chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We are very pleased to announce these robust and replicative positive Phase 3 pivotal data results for iDose TR, which mark a major milestone for our company and powerfully reaffirms our view that iDose TR can be a transformative novel technology able to fundamentally improve the glaucoma treatment paradigm for patients."

Based on the combined efficacy and safety results from both Phase 3 pivotal trials, Glaukos plans to move forward with its plans for an NDA submission to the U.S. FDA for the slow-release iDose TR model, with an expected FDA review and decision completed by the end of 2023.

The first of the two Phase 3 pivotal trials, referred to as GC-010, randomized a total of 590 subjects, comprised of 200 subjects in the slow-release iDose TR arm, 197 subjects in the fast-release iDose TR arm and 193 subjects in the timolol active comparator arm.

The second of the two Phase 3 pivotal trials, referred to as GC-012, randomized a total of 560 subjects, comprised of 183 subjects in the slow-release iDose TR arm, 185 subjects in the fast-release iDose TR arm and 193 subjects in the timolol active comparator arm. In total, the Phase 3 trials randomized a total of 1,150 subjects across 89 clinical sites.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.