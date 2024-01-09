News & Insights

Glaukos Q4 Prelim Sales Climb Above Estimates; Backs Annual Revenue Outlook

January 09, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, on Tuesday reported a rise in preliminary sales for the fourth-quarter and full year.

In addition, the company has reaffirmed its full-year 2024 revenue outlook.

For the fourth-quarter, the company posted preliminary sales of over $81 million, compared with $71.227 million reported for the same period last year.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to record revenue of $76.66 million, for the quarter.

For the full year, Glaukos recorded preliminary sales of over $313 million, higher than $282.862 million a year ago. Analysts, on average, project the company to post sales of $309.02 million, for the year.

For the twelve-month period, the company still expects to register sales of $350 million to $360 million, in line with analysts' estimate of $352.71 million.

