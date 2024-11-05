Glaukos price target raised to $140 from $139 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Glaukos (GKOS) to $140 from $139 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results topped consensus estimates as iDose contributed $8.8M coupled with 12.3% growth of iStent infinite and the larger iStent portfolio in the U.S., while outside U.S., Glaucoma business continues to grow nicely at over 20%, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
