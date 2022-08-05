Glaukos' (NYSE:GKOS) investors will be pleased with their notable 47% return over the last five years

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) share price is up 47% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Meanwhile, the last twelve months saw the share price rise 5.0%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Glaukos made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Glaukos saw its revenue grow at 14% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The annual gain of 8% over five years is better than nothing, but falls short of the market. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:GKOS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Glaukos shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.0% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 8% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Glaukos better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Glaukos has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

