Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Glaukos Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Glaukos had US$189.4m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$404.4m in cash, so it actually has US$215.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Glaukos' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GKOS Debt to Equity History April 19th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Glaukos had liabilities of US$49.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$288.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$404.4m and US$36.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$102.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Glaukos has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Glaukos boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Glaukos can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Glaukos had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 5.1%, to US$225m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Glaukos?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Glaukos lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$30m of cash and made a loss of US$120m. But the saving grace is the US$215.0m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Glaukos .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.