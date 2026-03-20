Glaukos Launches Epioxa, Boosts Growth in Corneal Treatments

Glaukos Corporation GKOS recently announced the commercial availability of Epioxa, marking a significant milestone in its corneal health portfolio. The therapy stands out as the first FDA-approved, incision-free, topical drug treatment for keratoconus, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional corneal cross-linking procedures.

From an investor’s perspective, the launch of Epioxa represents a meaningful growth catalyst for Glaukos as it expands into a largely underpenetrated keratoconus market. The company’s focus on increasing disease awareness, improving diagnosis rates and supporting patient access could drive stronger procedure volumes over time.

Likely Trend of GKOS Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company lost 1.1% in yesterday’s trading session. However, in the last six-month period, GKOS’s shares have gained 20.6% against the industry’s 7% decline. The S&P 500 decreased 0.2% in the same time frame.

Over the long term, Epioxa is likely to meaningfully strengthen Glaukos’ growth trajectory by unlocking a largely underdiagnosed and underserved keratoconus market with a more patient-friendly, non-invasive treatment option. Its differentiated profile should drive higher adoption among physicians and earlier intervention among patients, expanding the overall treated population rather than just taking share.

Meanwhile, GKOS currently has a market capitalization of $5.9 billion.



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More on the News

Epioxa represents a meaningful step forward in keratoconus treatment, primarily due to its incision-free, topical drug approach that eliminates the need for corneal epithelium removal. Unlike traditional corneal cross-linking procedures, which can be painful and require longer recovery periods, Epioxa is designed to improve patient comfort while streamlining the overall procedure. The therapy leverages a combination of enriched oxygen and light to deliver clinically effective outcomes, positioning it as a more convenient and patient-friendly alternative that could encourage broader adoption among both patients and eye care professionals.



From a business standpoint, Epioxa has the potential to significantly expand Glaukos’ addressable market by tapping into a large pool of undiagnosed and untreated keratoconus patients. By lowering procedural barriers and improving the overall treatment experience, the therapy could drive earlier intervention and increase procedure volumes over time. Importantly, Glaukos is not solely relying on the product’s clinical differentiation; the company is also actively investing in awareness campaigns, screening initiatives and physician education to improve diagnosis rates, which should further support demand generation and long-term market expansion.



In addition, Glaukos is building a comprehensive support ecosystem around Epioxa to facilitate adoption and improve patient access. This includes co-pay assistance programs, patient support initiatives for the uninsured and a dedicated patient access liaison team to guide individuals through diagnosis and treatment.

These efforts are aimed at reducing financial and logistical barriers, which have historically limited treatment uptake in this rare disease category. Taken together, the combination of product innovation, market development initiatives and access support programs positions Epioxa as a strategic growth driver that could deliver sustained revenue contribution and strengthen Glaukos’ leadership in corneal therapies over time.

Favorable Industry Prospects for GKOS

Per a report by Straits Research, the global keratoconus treatment market size was valued at $578.57 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from $608.59 million in 2025 to $849.64 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.26%.

The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors, including the rising prevalence of keratoconus, increased awareness of advanced treatment options and the continuous advancement of diagnostic technologies.

Other Recent Developments by GKOS

Recently, Glaukos delivered robust fourth-quarter 2025 revenues, reflecting growth and continued momentum across its glaucoma and corneal health portfolios. The U.S. glaucoma growth was fueled by rapid adoption of iDose TR, broader physician utilization, surgeon training and strong clinical confidence in the therapy’s long-term outcomes. The FDA approval for the company’s NDA labeling supplement permits unlimited re-administration of iDose TR in eligible patients and supports sustained procedure growth over time.

GKOS’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GKOS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.6% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.1% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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