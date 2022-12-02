Glaukos (GKOS) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Glaukos (GKOS). Shares have added about 0.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Glaukos due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Glaukos Beats on Q3 Earnings, Tightens Sales View

Glaukos Corporation reported an adjusted loss per share of 45 cents for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents by 15.1%. However, the third-quarter loss was wider than the adjusted loss of 31 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP loss per share for the quarter was 58 cents against earnings of 13 cents per share in the year-ago period. Please note that the prior-year period included a $30 million payment receipt related to the company’s settlement of patent litigation with Ivantis.

Revenues in Detail

Glaukos registered revenues of $71.3 million in the third quarter, down 4.6% year over year on a reported basis and 1.6% at constant currency (cc). The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%.

Quarter in Details

In the quarter under review, Glaukos recorded Glaucoma net sales of $53.7 million and Corneal Health net sales of $17.5 million.

Margin Trend

In the quarter under review, Glaukos’ gross profit declined 8.6% to $54.4 million. Gross margin contracted approximately 300 basis points (bps) to 76%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 6% to $47.1 million. Research and development expenses were almost flat year over year at $28.9 million. Total operating expenses of $70.8 million increased 12.2% year over year.

Operating loss in the reported quarter totaled $21.6 million compared with a total operating loss of $11 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

Glaukos exited third-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $371 million compared with $391.2 million at the end of the first quarter.

2022 Guidance

Glaukos raised the lower range of its revenue guidance for the full year based on solid execution globally and better-than-expected revenues.

For 2022, Glaukos now expects net sales between $278 million and $280 million, compared with the previous projection of net sales between $270 million and $280 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $278.41 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Glaukos has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Glaukos has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Glaukos belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Teleflex (TFX), has gained 21.8% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2022.

Teleflex reported revenues of $686.79 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -1.9%. EPS of $3.27 for the same period compares with $3.51 a year ago.

Teleflex is expected to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.9%.

Teleflex has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

