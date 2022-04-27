Glaukos (GKOS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.22, changing hands as low as $51.00 per share. Glaukos Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GKOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GKOS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.35 per share, with $98.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.10.

