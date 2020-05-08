Glaukos (GKOS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Glaukos Corporation GKOS reported first-quarter 2020 loss per share of 44 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. Notably, the company had delivered loss per share of 4 cents a year ago.

Revenues in Detail

Quarterly net sales totaled $55.3 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. On a year-over-year basis, revenues improved 2.4%. Per management, the upside can be attributed to contribution from the Avedro buyout. However, disruptions related to COVID-19 mainly offset the upside.

Quarter Details

Gross profit in the first quarter was $22.8 million, down 51.4% year over year. Gross margin quarter was 41.2% of net revenues, down 4562 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Operating expenses increased 54.4% to $75.4 million on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of higher selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses.

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $53.6 million, down from $62.4 million at the end of 2019.

During the first quarter, total current assets came in at $231.4 million compared with $262.9 million at the end of 2019.

2020 Guidance

Glaukos has withdrawn its previously announced (Feb 27, 2020) annual guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainties emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Take

Glaukos exited the first quarter on a dismal note.Nonetheless, the company witnessed another solid quarter, reflecting substantial growth at its global Glaucoma franchise, advancement in its market-expanding pipeline and execution of quite a few business development growth initiatives that includes the Avedro buyout.

However, surging operating expenses remain a concern. Glaukos also faces cut-throat competition in the Medical Devices space. The company witnessed a contraction in its gross margin in the quarter under review.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Glaukos currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

