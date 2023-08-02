Glaukos (GKOS) Price Target Increased by 20.27% to 82.05

The average one-year price target for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) has been revised to 82.05 / share. This is an increase of 20.27% from the prior estimate of 68.23 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.37% from the latest reported closing price of 77.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glaukos. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKOS is 0.17%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 56,318K shares. The put/call ratio of GKOS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,685K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,386K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 21.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,480K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,535K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,905K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713K shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,875K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,807K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 22.72% over the last quarter.

Glaukos Background Information

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

