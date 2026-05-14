Glaukos (GKOS) Price Target Increased by 12.59% to 154.96

The average one-year price target for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) has been revised to $154.96 / share. This is an increase of 12.59% from the prior estimate of $137.63 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $137.36 to a high of $178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.87% from the latest reported closing price of $137.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glaukos. This is an decrease of 297 owner(s) or 45.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKOS is 0.09%, an increase of 62.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.99% to 62,335K shares. The put/call ratio of GKOS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 3,371K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,208K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,019K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares , representing an increase of 64.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 264.58% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,509K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,104K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 50.82% over the last quarter.

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