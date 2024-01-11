Glaukos' (GKOS) Preliminary Q4 Revenues Ride on Product Demand

Glaukos Corporation GKOS announced preliminary revenue results for fourth-quarter 2023. The preliminary results drove the company’s shares 0.7% in the trading session on Jan 10.

Per the preliminary report, fourth-quarter 2023 net sales are estimated to be in excess of $81 million, implying year-over-year growth of at least 13.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.6 million lies below the preliminary figure.

For 2023, GKOS estimated revenues in excess of $313 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $309 million lies below the preliminary figure.

Guidance

Glaukos has provided its 2024 revenue guidance.

Total revenues are expected to be $350-$360 million, implying year-over-year growth of 13-16.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $354 million.

A Brief Q4 Analysis

GKOS has launched several products, including iPrime, iAccess and iStent, in the past few quarters, which are aiding its revenue growth. These products, coupled with existing products, are the key driver for the company’s top line in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the company received FDA approval for its glaucoma therapy, iDose TR, in December. The approval is for slow-release 75mcg iDose TR for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma. Although this product is likely to have immaterial impacts on revenues, operating expenses are expected to have been higher to support the regulatory and launch activities for iDose TR.

Price Performance

Shares of the company rose 5.6% between Oct 1 and Dec 31, 2023, compared with the industry’s 10.1% growth. The S&P 500 gained 10.6% during the same time frame.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Glaukos carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

