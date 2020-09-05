Glaukos (GKOS) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Glaukos (GKOS). Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Glaukos due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Glaukos Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Glaukos Corporation reported second-quarter 2020 loss per share of 61 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 78 cents.

Notably, the company had delivered earnings per share of 1 cent in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues in Detail

Quarterly net sales totaled $31.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.9%. On a year-over-year basis, however, revenues plunged 46.1%. Per management, the downside can be attributed disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, contribution from the Avedro buyout partially mitigated the downside.

Quarter Details

Gross profit in the second quarter was $9.9 million, down 80.5% year over year. Gross margin was 31.3% of net revenues, down 5530 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Operating expenses increased 0.2% to $57.1 million on a year-over-year basis, courtesy of higher selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses.



Operating loss in the quarter under review was $47.2 million, substantially wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $6.2 million.

Financial Update

The company exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $266.9 million, down from $53.6 million on a sequential basis.

During the second quarter, total current assets came in at $453.2 million compared with $231.4 million in the preceding quarter.

2020 Guidance

Glaukos has withdrawn its previously announced (Feb 27, 2020) annual guidance for 2020 due to the rapidly evolving environment and continued uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point, the company is unable to estimate the scope and duration of the impact of the pandemic on its financial and operating results.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Glaukos has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Glaukos has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

