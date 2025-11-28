Glaukos (GKOS) Up 20% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Glaukos (GKOS). Shares have added about 20% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Glaukos due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Glaukos Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

GKOS Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Guidance Raised

Glaukos Corporation reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 16 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents. The figure also improved from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted loss of 28 cents per share.

The GAAP loss per share was 28 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 39 cents.

Revenue Details

Glaukos registered revenues of $133.5 million, up 38% year over year on a reported basis and 37% at constant currency (cc). The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%.

Quarter in Detail

The company recorded net sales of $110.2 million for Glaucoma, up 45% year over year. Sales at Corneal Health totaled $23.3 million.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit increased 41.3% year over year to $104.7 million. The adjusted gross margin was 84% compared with 82% in the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 30% year over year to $83 million. Research and development expenses totaled $38.1 million, up 10% year over year. Total operating expenses were $121.1 million, up 22.6% from the prior-year period’s level.

The operating loss declined to $16.4 million from $24.7 million in the year-ago period. The adjusted operating loss was $9.3 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $18.4 million.

Financial Update

Glaukos exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $277.5 million compared with $278.6 million at the end of second-quarter 2025.

2025 Guidance

The company raised its guidance for 2025 revenues. It now expects net sales in the range of $490-$495 million compared with previous guidance of $480-$486 million. The loss per share estimate is pinned at 90 cents, implying 51.6% improvement year over year.

GKOS also issued sales guidance for 2026 in the range of $600-$620 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -32.76% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Glaukos has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Glaukos has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Glaukos is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Over the past month, IQVIA Holdings (IQV), a stock from the same industry, has gained 7.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2025 more than a month ago.

IQVIA reported revenues of $4.1 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.2%. EPS of $3.00 for the same period compares with $2.84 a year ago.

For the current quarter, IQVIA is expected to post earnings of $3.40 per share, indicating a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2% over the last 30 days.

IQVIA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

