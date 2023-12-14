Glaukos Climbs On FDA Approval Of Its NDA For IDose TR 75 Mcg

(RTTNews) - Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced FDA approval of its new drug application or NDA for a single administration per eye of iDose TR 75 mcg, a prostaglandin analog indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma.

The FDA approval is based on results from two prospective, randomized, multicenter, double-masked, Phase 3 pivotal trials -GC-010 and GC-012.

iDose TR is intended to improve the standard of care by addressing the ubiquitous patient non-compliance issues and chronic side effects.

Glaukos intends to commence initial commercial launch activities for iDose TR in the latter part of the first quarter of 2024.

Currently, shares are at $65.81, up 8.86 percent from the previous close of $60.42 on a volume of 835,616.

