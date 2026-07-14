Glaukos CFO Alex Thurman Sells $1.6 Million in Stock. What Should Investors Do Now?

Key Points

Alex R. Thurman generated ~$1.6 million in gross proceeds by selling 10,000 shares at $155 per share on July 9.

The disposition represented 19% of the insider's total equity holdings, including shares acquired through a concurrent option exercise.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on December 15, 2025, involving the exercise of 10,000 options at $38.68 per share.

Following the sale, the insider maintains direct ownership of 43,681 shares in the $9 billion medical technology company.

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Alex R. Thurman, SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), sold 10,000 shares of common stock on July 9, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 10,000 Transaction value ~$1.6 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 43,681 Post-transaction value ~$6.77 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($155.00); post-transaction value based on July 9 market close ($155.07).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

The transaction was a conversion-for-sale event in which Alex R. Thurman exercised 10,000 stock options at an exercise price of $38.68 and immediately sold the underlying common stock at a weighted average price of $155.

The transaction was a conversion-for-sale event in which Alex R. Thurman exercised 10,000 stock options at an exercise price of $38.68 and immediately sold the underlying common stock at a weighted average price of $155. Does this sale reflect a discretionary change in sentiment?

This disposal was non-discretionary, as it was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established more than six months prior, on Dec. 15, 2025, which removes the insider's immediate control over the timing of the trade.

This disposal was non-discretionary, as it was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established more than six months prior, on Dec. 15, 2025, which removes the insider's immediate control over the timing of the trade. What is the insider's remaining direct exposure?

Following this transaction, Alex R. Thurman holds 43,681 shares directly, representing a 0.07% interest in the company. The insider also holds 10,000 derivative securities in the form of stock options.

Following this transaction, Alex R. Thurman holds 43,681 shares directly, representing a 0.07% interest in the company. The insider also holds 10,000 derivative securities in the form of stock options. How does the current market valuation compare to the transaction price?

The 10,000 shares were sold at $155.00 per share, while the stock closed at $152.72 as of the July 10 market close, following a 48% total return over the 12 months ending on the transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $152.72 Market Capitalization $9.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $551.3 million Net Income (TTM) -$189.3 million

Company Snapshot

Glaukos Corporation develops and commercializes innovative ophthalmic medical devices and pharmaceuticals, with primary revenue derived from its micro-bypass stent portfolio, including iStent, iStent inject, and iStent inject W, which are designed to enhance aqueous humor outflow in glaucoma treatment.

The company generates revenue from the sale of minimally invasive surgical devices implanted during cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma, leveraging a capital-efficient model that combines device sales with an expanding pharmaceutical pipeline.

Glaukos primarily serves ophthalmologists and ophthalmic surgical centers globally, targeting patients with glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases, with particular focus on the large and growing market for combined cataract and glaucoma treatment procedures.

Glaukos Corporation is a specialized ophthalmic medical technology company with a $9 billion market capitalization, generating $551 million in trailing-12-month revenue while investing substantially in research and development to expand its product pipeline. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its proprietary micro-bypass stent technology and established relationships with ophthalmologists, positioning it as a leader in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery market. With 995 employees and headquarters in Aliso Viejo, California, Glaukos is focused on addressing significant unmet medical needs in ophthalmic care through both device innovation and pharmaceutical development.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors rarely want to see insiders selling shares of their company. Yet there are multiple reasons an insider may sell that have nothing to do with the executive’s outlook for the stock price. These reasons could include having to pay a large personal expense or performing reasonable portfolio diversification.

In the case of Glaukos CFO Alex Thurman, intentions aren’t perfectly clear, although the fact that the sale took place under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan does mitigate the bearishness somewhat. That said, investors should know that such a trading plan doesn’t compel the executive to sell; they can still cancel a planned sale as long as they are not doing so on the basis of inside information.

Still, studies show that an insider sale predicts a price decline within 30 days less than half of the time.

And overall, the outlook is bullish for Glaukos. For fiscal 2026, Glaukos projects revenue to increase nearly 25% to $630 million. Analysts expect the business to post a $56 million net loss, but Wall Street sees a swing to profitability in 2027 on continued robust revenue growth.

Investors are especially excited about a new product named Epioxa. It’s an incision-free alternative to treating keratoconus, a rare, sight-threatening disease. Epioxa’s potential is significant. By 2030, Glaukos believes it could be bringing in more than $1 billion in revenue.

Taken altogether, Thurman’s sale doesn’t appear predictive of trouble at Glaukos.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.