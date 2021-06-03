Glaukos Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GKOS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.23, changing hands as low as $71.47 per share. Glaukos Corp shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GKOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GKOS's low point in its 52 week range is $35.65 per share, with $99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.89.

