Glatfelter shareholders approve proposals related to merger of Berry business

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) and Berry Global Group (BERY) announced today that Glatfelter’s shareholders have approved all matters relating to the merger of Berry’s Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films business with Glatfelter required to be approved by Glatfelter shareholders, as described in the proxy statement/prospectus provided to its shareholders in connection with the Special Meeting. At the Special Meeting of Glatfelter Shareholders held earlier today, Glatfelter shareholders voted to approve the share issuance proposal, the charter amendment proposals, the omnibus plan proposal and the advisory compensation proposal. The transaction is expected to close on November 4, 2024, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions for the transaction. As previously announced, in connection with the merger, Glatfelter will effect a reverse stock split and change its name to Magnera Corporation The Board of Directors of Glatfelter approved a final reverse stock split ratio of 1-for-13. Accordingly, Glatfelter announced it will effect a 1-for-13 reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, that it expects will become effective on November 4, 2024 at 12:01 AM Eastern Time, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Glatfelter’s common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on November 4, 2024, under a new CUSIP number, 55939A 107.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.