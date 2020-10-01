Dividends
Glatfelter (GLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

Glatfelter (GLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.77, the dividend yield is 3.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLT was $13.77, representing a -27.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.03 and a 45.87% increase over the 52 week low of $9.44.

GLT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). GLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.61. Zacks Investment Research reports GLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.67%, compared to an industry average of -25%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

