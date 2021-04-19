Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Glatfelter's (NYSE:GLT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.2% over the past three months. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Glatfelter's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Glatfelter is:

3.6% = US$21m ÷ US$578m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Glatfelter's Earnings Growth And 3.6% ROE

It is quite clear that Glatfelter's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 13%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 60% seen by Glatfelter was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Glatfelter's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 7.0% in the same period.

NYSE:GLT Past Earnings Growth April 19th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Glatfelter's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Glatfelter Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Glatfelter's high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 114% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Glatfelter by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, Glatfelter has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Glatfelter. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

