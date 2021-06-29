Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.95, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLT was $13.95, representing a -28.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.48 and a 8.06% increase over the 52 week low of $12.91.

GLT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and International Paper Company (IP). GLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

