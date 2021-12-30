Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.43, the dividend yield is 3.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLT was $17.43, representing a -10.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.48 and a 30.66% increase over the 52 week low of $13.34.

GLT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). GLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.6.

