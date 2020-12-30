Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.43, the dividend yield is 3.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLT was $16.43, representing a -11.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.58 and a 74.05% increase over the 52 week low of $9.44.

GLT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). GLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.74.

