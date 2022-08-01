Glass maker Schott considers listing medical bottles unit

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany's privately-held speciality glass maker Schott AG said on Monday it was looking into a public listing of its pharmaceutical bottles and vials unit Schott Pharma AG & Co. KGaA to fund its growth.

In a statement, the world's biggest supplier of speciality glass for medical bottles and syringes said the unit was acting as an independent business from now on.

"This step also allows us to assess new funding options, including a possible initial public offering of Schott Pharma," Schott AG's finance chief Jens Schulte said.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported in April the business could be valued at 3.5 billion to 4 billion euros on the stock exchange.

Schott AG Chief Executive Frank Heinricht said the subsidiary would remain an "integral part" of the parent company, while a listing would open up growth opportunities, including acquisitions and partnerships.

The pharmaceutical unit saw sales increase by a "double digit" percentage to 650 million euros ($665 million) in the 2021 fiscal year, 3% of which was COVID-19 related, according to the statement.

Company founder Otto Schott in the 1890s invented heavy-duty borosilicate glass, a raw material for medical bottles. Schott's competitors in that market include Nippon Electric Glass 5214.T, Nipro 8086.T and Corning Inc.

It also makes finished bottles, or vials, with peers in a more fragmented market including France's SGD Pharma, Germany's Gerresheimer and Italy's Stevanato Group.

($1 = 0.9771 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

