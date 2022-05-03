US Markets
KSS

Glass Lewis urges Kohl's shareholders to back management directors -report

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended that Kohl's Corp investors elect all of the 13 board nominees put forth by management, dealing a blow to activist investment firm Macellum Advisors which is pushing to take control of the board.

BOSTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended that Kohl's Corp KSS.N investors elect all of the 13 board nominees put forth by management, dealing a blow to activist investment firm Macellum Advisors which is pushing to take control of the board.

Glass Lewis said the company has taken meaningful steps to boost sales and profitability and that it's stock performance has been reasonably in line with industry peers and concluded that it does not make sense for investors to back the dissident's slate. Macellum nominated 10 director candidates.

"We are not convinced that the dissident's slate of nominees would represent a marked improvement" over the company's directors, the report, which was seen by Reuters, said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KSS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular