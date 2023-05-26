News & Insights

Glass Lewis recommends Toyota investors vote against chairman Akio Toyoda

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

May 26, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki and Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Proxy advisor Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders of Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T vote against the re-election of Akio Toyoda as board director at an upcoming meeting, citing his responsibility for the lack of a sufficiently independent board.

"In our view, the board does not have a sufficient number of independent directors, which raises serious concerns about its objectivity, independence and ability to perform proper oversight," Glass Lewis said in its report, dated Thursday.

"In this case, we recommend that shareholders voice their concerns about this issue by voting against nominee Akio Toyoda, chair of the board, who we believe should be held accountable for allowing insufficient independent representation," it said.

