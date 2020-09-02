Glass Lewis recommends Tesla chairwoman's re-election after opposing it earlier

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said late on Tuesday it had recommended Tesla Inc's TSLA.O investors to vote in favor of re-electing Chairwoman Robyn Denholm after having earlier opposed her re-election in June.

Glass Lewis said its recommendation changed due to the satisfactory action taken by Tesla regarding liability insurance for its directors.

Tesla will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Sept. 22.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

