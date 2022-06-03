Commodities
SAVE

Glass Lewis recommends Spirit shareholders approve Frontier acquisition

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Friday recommended Spirit Airlines investors approve Frontier Group Holdings Inc's $2.9 billion acquisition bid, saying it was the "best available" at this time.

BOSTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Friday recommended Spirit Airlines SAVE.N investors approve Frontier Group Holdings Inc's ULCC.O $2.9 billion acquisition bid, saying it was the "best available" at this time.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular