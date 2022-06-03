Glass Lewis recommends Spirit shareholders approve Frontier acquisition

BOSTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Friday recommended Spirit Airlines SAVE.N investors approve Frontier Group Holdings Inc's ULCC.O $2.9 billion acquisition bid, saying it was the "best available" at this time.

