Glass Lewis recommends Seven & i investors elect all dissident candidates

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended that Seven & i Holdings investors 3382.T elect all of the dissident board of director candidates nominated by ValueAct Capital.

The recommendation came in a report dated on Sunday. Last week, another proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) also backed the director candidates put forward by the U.S. investment fund.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)

