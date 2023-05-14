News & Insights

Glass Lewis recommends Seven & i investors elect all dissident candidates

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

May 14, 2023 — 10:21 pm EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended that Seven & i Holdings investors 3382.T elect all of the dissident board of director candidates nominated by ValueAct Capital.

The recommendation came in a report dated on Sunday. Last week, another proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) also backed the director candidates put forward by the U.S. investment fund.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.