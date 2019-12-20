Glass Lewis recommends Mediaset shareholders back changes to Dutch holding's bylaws

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Glass Lewis recommended shareholders in Mediaset MS.MI back amendments to the bylaws of the Dutch holding company into which the TV group wants to merge its Italian and Spanish businesses, in a document seen by Reuters.

The Milan-based broadcaster wants to use the new company, dubbed MediaforUEorpe (MFE), to pursue pan-European tie-ups to take on increasing competition in the industry and stalling growth in its domestic market.

But Vivendi VIV.PA, Mediaset's second-largest investor, is challenging the corporate overhaul in court, saying it harms minority shareholders.

Mediaset called a shareholder meeting on Jan. 10 to approve the amendments which have been recommended by a Milan-based in order to address Vivendi's concerns.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129486;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.