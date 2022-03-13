Glass Lewis Recommends Huntsman Shareholders Vote FOR ALL Of Company's Director Nominees

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders vote "FOR ALL" of the company's director nominees on the WHITE proxy card at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022.

The Huntsman Board of Directors said in a statement that it believes that replacing any of the Company's director candidates with Starboard's nominees would disrupt Huntsman's value-creating strategy and risk destroying substantial and accelerating momentum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.