Markets
HUN

Glass Lewis Recommends Huntsman Shareholders Vote FOR ALL Of Company's Director Nominees

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders vote "FOR ALL" of the company's director nominees on the WHITE proxy card at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022.

The Huntsman Board of Directors said in a statement that it believes that replacing any of the Company's director candidates with Starboard's nominees would disrupt Huntsman's value-creating strategy and risk destroying substantial and accelerating momentum.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular