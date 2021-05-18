Glass Lewis recommends Atlantia investors back CDP-led bid for motorway unit

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended investors in Atlantia ATL.MI back an offer by a consortium led by Italian state-lender CDP to buy the infrastructure group's motorway unit.

"We are ultimately inclined to conclude the consortium agreement represents a suitable and certain path to resolving a long-standing and prospectively consequential impasse," Glass Lewis said in a note seen by Reuters.

Atlantia has called a shareholders vote on May 31 over the proposed sale of its 88% stake in its Autostrade per l'Italia unit to the consortium which also includes funds Blackstone BX.N and Macquarie MQG.AX.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

