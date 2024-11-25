News & Insights

Glass Lewis recommends Anfield shareholders vote for IsoEnergy arrangement

November 25, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

Anfield Energy announced that Glass Lewis & Co. has recommended that Anfield shareholders vote “FOR” the resolution approving the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Anfield and IsoEnergy (ISENF) at the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders. Glass Lewis’ recommendation is in addition to the recommendation in favour of the Arrangement already received from Institutional Shareholder Services. The Meeting will begin on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The Meeting will be held in person at 1111 West Hastings Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver British Colombia V6E 2J3. The Board of Directors of Anfield recommends that Shareholders vote FOR the special resolution approving the Arrangement.

