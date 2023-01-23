Glass Lewis recommends against Capricorn's merger with NewMed -Palliser

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shareholder proxy advisor Glass Lewis had recommended Capricorn Energy's CNE.L shareholders vote against the group's proposed merger with Israel's NewMed Energy NWMDp.TA, activist investor Palliser said on Monday.

Glass Lewis has also recommended Capricorn's shareholders vote in favour of a proposal to reconstitute the British oil and gas producer's board at an upcoming shareholder meeting on Feb. 1, Palliser said.

The recommendations by Glass Lewis come days after proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended Capricorn shareholders should vote to remove the chief executive and six other directors from the board.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.