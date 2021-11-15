Glass, Lewis & Co. Recommends That Agnico Eagle Shareholders Vote "FOR" Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM, AEM.TO) announced Monday that independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co., recommended that Agnico Eagle shareholders vote "FOR" the matters to be voted on at the special meetings of shareholders in connection with the previously announced merger of equals with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL, KL.TO, KLA.AX).

With this positive recommendation, Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold have now received positive voting recommendations with respect to the Merger from Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., the two leading independent proxy advisory firms that provide voting recommendations to institutional investors.

