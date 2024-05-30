Glass Lewis Backs Mayfair Gold Leadership

Mayfair Gold (TSE:MFG) has released an update.

Mayfair Gold has received a strong endorsement from Glass Lewis, a leading proxy advisory firm, which recommends shareholders vote in favor of the company’s management and director nominees at the upcoming meeting. The firm’s report criticizes Muddy Waters for lacking a credible plan and making deceptive claims, while highlighting Mayfair’s consistent outperformance and competent leadership. Shareholders are urged to support the current board to maintain the company’s proven track record of success.

