News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

Glass Lewis backs Disney directors in boardroom fight with hedge funds

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 18, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Monday urged Walt Disney DIS.N shareholders to re-elect all company board members, dealing a blow to Trian Fund Management and Blackwells Capital as the hedge funds fight for board seats at the entertainment giant.

Glass Lewis said that recent earnings reports show Disney is making in progress and that the two hedge funds have not proposed better ideas to improve operations.

"We believe investors would be best served endorsing the incumbent directors at this time," the report, seen by Reuters, said.

Disney's board has 12 members and Trian put forward two candidates, while Blackwells proposed three candidates for the board.

The tussle over who will serve on Disney's board has been the most bitter and expensive of the season with Trian saying the company has lost it's creative engine and needs to do better in finding an executive to succeed CEO Bob Iger and Blackwells saying the company needs to harness technology better to dominate the media and entertainment space in the years ahead.

Disney has received powerful endorsements from another hedge fund, ValueAct Capital, and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, whose bank is defending the company against the hedge funds.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Mark Potter)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 233 2138; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.