Markets
ZIM

Glass Lewis And ISS Align In Support Of ZIM Board Nominees

December 14, 2025 — 10:35 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) announced that independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders vote only for all eight of ZIM's director nominees and against all three dissident nominees at the Company's Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 26, 2025.

The recommendation follows an earlier endorsement from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which also advised shareholders to support ZIM's full slate of nominees and reject the dissident candidates. With both major proxy advisors aligned, the contest has now been independently reviewed and concluded in favor of ZIM's current Board.

According to the Company, these recommendations reinforce confidence that the existing Board is the right team to oversee ZIM's ongoing strategic review and guide the business forward.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.