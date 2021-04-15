Glass Is More than Half Full with This New Water ETF

Thanks in large part to the important, ongoing conversation about climate change, water scarcity and the related investment thesis are receiving renewed attention.

That could be a sign the Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA), which debuted earlier this week, is another example of well-timed new exchange traded fund. For some rookie ETFs, timing matters and that could prove to be the case for AQWA.

Taking a step back for a moment, the idea of investing in water via equities isn't new. Many of the investable companies in this space are older industrial and utilities outfits. Nor is the concept new in the world of ETFs. In fact, AQWA is the sixth dedicated water ETF to come to market.

The downside there is that some asset allocators and investors are likely to ponder the need for six water ETFs. The potential upside for the new Global X ETF is twofold. First, several of the legacy funds in this niche are well over a decade old, confirming the durability of the water investment thesis. Second, the three largest funds in this arena have an average of approximately $1 billion in assets under management, confirming investors see value in hydrated investing.

AQWA Sets Itself Apart

Vital to the fate of any new ETF encroaching on previously occupied territory, particularly in the niche or thematic arena, is that it offer a fresh approach or undercut its established rivals on fees or both.

AQWA checks both boxes. With an annual fee of 0.50%, or $50 on a $10,000 investment, the Global X fund is 25 basis points cheaper than the largest fund in the category and less expensive than several of its other, older rivals.

The second way AQWA differentiates itself is by including environmental, social and governance (ESG) screens and featuring companies that adhere to ESG proxy voting framework – traits that aren't common among the established funds in this group. The ESG overlay is critical due to the aforementioned intersection of climate change and fresh water scarcity.

“Rising global temperatures accelerate extreme weather events like heatwaves that cause draught conditions, and powerful storms that can damage water infrastructure or overwhelm sewage operations, contaminating the water supply,” according to Global X research. “A NASA study predicts that a mega-drought, one lasting more than three decades, is increasingly likely to hit the US Southwest and Central Plains regions.”

AQWA: A Solution With Solutions

Obviously, water scarcity is a problem in need of solutions. AQWA components are part of that solution as the new ETF's 39 holdings take conscious approaches to endeavors such as desalination, data acquisition, sanitation and more. Although AQWA features just small exposure to companies residing in the technology sector, some of its holdings are levered to the technology side of the water industry – a favorable long-term trait.

“The latest in water distribution technologies allow for real time monitoring of quality and usage rates, AI-based forecasting of future demand trends, and dynamic adjustments to water networks to meet these needs,” notes Global X. “Ultimately, upgrading water treatment and improving distribution via the latest technologies could result in much more efficient, safe, and resilient water systems.”

Bottom line: Water investing isn't glamorous. AQWA allocates over 85% of its weight to industrial and utilities stocks. Those aren't sexy sector exposures, but what is compelling is the durable long-term opportunity set offered by AQWA and that's what should be important to investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.