Glass House Brands Expands Amid Market Growth

December 03, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Glass House Brands (TSE:GLAS.A.U) has released an update.

Glass House Brands is moving forward with an aggressive expansion in California, filing a prospectus supplement for a distribution program aimed at raising $25 million for their Phase 3 expansion. The company is investing $5 million in improvements to enhance production, expecting to generate revenue by late 2025 with an estimated 275,000 pounds of cannabis in its first full year.

