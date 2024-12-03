Glass House Brands Expands Amid Market Growth

Glass House Brands (TSE:GLAS.A.U) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Glass House Brands is moving forward with an aggressive expansion in California, filing a prospectus supplement for a distribution program aimed at raising $25 million for their Phase 3 expansion. The company is investing $5 million in improvements to enhance production, expecting to generate revenue by late 2025 with an estimated 275,000 pounds of cannabis in its first full year.

For further insights into TSE:GLAS.A.U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.